Detroit Lions fans react to loss to Seattle Seahawks, and they arent happy

Well, that was something, wasn’t it? The Detroit Lions lose spectacularly to the Seattle Seahawks, and it wasn’t for a lack of offensive production; at 48-45, this was the highest-scoring NFL game this season.

The Detroit Lions’ defense couldn’t seem to find its way this Sunday, causing Twitter to go mad and point its ire at Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

This is not a new story to Detroit Lions fans. Living in Detroit and watching the Lions week in and week out find new and creative ways to lose is a right of passage, but it doesn’t make it easy when the team puts up 45 points and still loses.

Check out the polarized reactions to the game as the Lions fought their way through to defeat.

Special shoutout to Broseph0801 for the following meme that captures today perfectly.

Watching Detroit Lions fans react to a Detroit Lions game is like watching a soap opera

The 2022 Detroit Lions offense: pic.twitter.com/EXIn9Nc8su — I don’t want to be here. (@colemanjuniorv3) October 2, 2022

It is and always will be a Hard Knocks life rooting for the Detroit Lions. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) October 2, 2022

Welp, the Detroit Lions appear to have an identity, at least. Worst defense in the NFL, again. — Bruce Walker (@Smoke25) October 2, 2022

The Detroit Lions are the most entertaining team across all sports platforms. — Donal Breathnach (@BreathnachDonal) October 2, 2022

There’s no other team more relentless as the Detroit Lions — RULA (@RuleyRuuuu) October 2, 2022

So the Detroit Lions, albeit still trailing, have scored 45 points and gained 520 yards on offense without D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DJ Chark in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/ZDRaCqKR9g — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) October 2, 2022

Detroit Lions defense pic.twitter.com/5PkaVzbf4Q — Locked In Bets (@LockInBets) October 2, 2022

Detroit lions suck ass — m (@uclfell) October 2, 2022

@PrideOfDetroit Detroit Lions: Making mediocre quarterbacks look like All-Pros since 1957! — David Johnson (@PastorDaJo) October 2, 2022

“You like being a Detroit Lions fan?”



Me 👇 pic.twitter.com/FrMDPFCoPg — I like 〽️ football (@Blue_Maize87) October 2, 2022

The Detroit Lions are a dangerous football team. They can put up 35 points on you every game. They get a few more pieces and they will be a playoff team. The Chicago Bears are miles and miles behind the Lions. — Eric Alexander (@Ericslosingit) October 2, 2022

Detroit lions are legit. — Jack. © (@SoxInTheCity7) October 2, 2022

Detroit Lions man…. They just never give up. Credit to them, they always battle till the end. — Josh Ellis (@scouse_91) October 2, 2022

That’ll do it for me, this season is over. Check back when the bum calling the defense is canned. — Matthew Ratliff (@md_ratliff) October 2, 2022

Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks 48-45 – Box Score