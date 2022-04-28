Detroit Lions fans react to No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

After what seemed like a never-ending wait, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally underway and we now know who our Detroit Lions selected with the No. 2 overall pick.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

Following the announcement of the pick, Lions fans stormed to social media to comment on the pick.

Here is a little taste of how fans feel about Aidan Hutchinson being the newest Detroit Lion.

Idk how to feel — Almoondo: Offense Where? (@SadShartanFan) April 29, 2022

Never seen a team run the card up there🔥 — Mike (@MikeInA2) April 29, 2022

THANK YOU!!!!! GO LIONS. GO HUTCH — Mike Millen (@MaddoggMike24) April 29, 2022

YES YES YES YES YES — Yousef🍉 (@KuzzControl) April 29, 2022

Overrated chump. Hope I'm wrong. — Yoder (@DYodesz) April 29, 2022

That’s it! This seals the deal. All these years of being a die hard Lions fan and I get rewarded with this abysmal pick . I am embarrassed to call myself a fan of this franchise. I’m gonna go to Buffalo where they know how to run a real NFL dynasty. — Justin⚡️ (@SPARTANWRLD_) April 29, 2022

We’re gonna regret this shit so much — Dan Campbell’s Burner (@potato17sensei) April 29, 2022

Lions finally get a good draft pick and waste the pick on some bust. By the way, the Patriots are the best drafting team in the NFL. They don’t need a top three pick to find good talent. Enjoy watching the Patriots dominate this decade — Jimmy Chen (@LaCanucks) April 29, 2022

When do the Jerseys go on sale? — Kevin E. Gembel (@AlmostDrKEG) April 29, 2022

