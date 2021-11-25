Detroit Lions fans rush to social media to bash Dan Campbell following Thanksgiving debacle

by

Well, the Detroit Lions held the lead with just one second remaining in the game but it was not meant to be as the Chicago Bears connected on a short field goal to win the game 16-14 at Ford Field.

Following the game, Lions fans rushed to social media to bash Dan Campbell.

Here are some of the highlights (lowlights):

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.