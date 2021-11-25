Detroit Lions fans rush to social media to bash Dan Campbell following Thanksgiving debacle

Well, the Detroit Lions held the lead with just one second remaining in the game but it was not meant to be as the Chicago Bears connected on a short field goal to win the game 16-14 at Ford Field.

Following the game, Lions fans rushed to social media to bash Dan Campbell.

Here are some of the highlights (lowlights):

That seal the deal I am no longer a Lions fan.This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to Detroit. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again I’m taking my fandom to the Buccaneers where they know how to win championships. — C (@FirstBloodX_) November 25, 2021

I just flipped the dining table upside down and smashed the turkey on the floor. I am screaming with rage and anger due to this pathetic excuse of a performance. There are shattered plates everywhere and the guests are crying while leaving. This is officially the final straw. — Johnathan 🇵🇷 (@theprism89) November 25, 2021

Fire Dan Campbell right now — ‏ً (@GiveCadeTheBall) November 25, 2021

I just smashed my 62 inch TV in rage. This game is embarassing me and my entire family. My 2 children are in tears, scared of my rage as I’m pacing around the room trembling as I type this message. Pick up the pace or I will switch my rooting over to a tough team like the Texans. — Travis Kelce's burner (@q75418121) November 25, 2021

I am SO SICK of literally everyone saying Dan Campbell is good because "HE TRIES HARD, MAN." This dude clearly can't coach and he showed it today by calling two timeouts on the same play. XD Stop giving this man excuses. — The Gamer 91 (@The_G_91) November 25, 2021

Just smashed my 4K TV and flipped over the dinner table in front of all my relatives. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the night in a motel. This team has ruined my life and my Thanksgiving. I can’t do this any longer. Goodbye Lions nation. — 🏀 Honest Blazer Fan 🏀 (@BlazerLegendSZN) November 25, 2021

Yeah it might be time for dan to go, that was fucking brutal. I’m rooting for the guy but that’s inexcusable, you have to be aware of what the hell is going on — Condo (@condo122813) November 25, 2021

Hope you're happy. She's not being let out anyone soon. pic.twitter.com/Tyl9IVIV5S — Drew (@BlackLabzInc) November 25, 2021

we need coaches who know wtf is going on. there’s no reason why we have coaches that call 2 timeouts in a row because they can’t get their defense in line. our players need to learn discipline as well we shouldn’t have that many penalties in a game. — luke (@quarterIuke) November 25, 2021

When your defense absolutely, positively needs to get off the field but can’t. pic.twitter.com/3kYERbAaJF — Anthony Poirier (@AnthonyPoirier1) November 25, 2021

fire Dan Campbell, Matt Patricia was better then him — 𝒶𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓃〽️CADE ROTY🏆 (@aiden__23) November 25, 2021

How many more times will this happen? 3 games lost in the final play to a field goal this season. Will Campbell ever learn to manage the clock? We don't even have playoff appearances. Thanksgiving is like our Super Bowl and we haven't won it in 5 years. It's ridiculous. — Cristian L. Polanco (@crislpolanco) November 25, 2021

Campbell gotta go holy fuck — Will Cagney (@CagneyWill) November 25, 2021

Fire Campbell! Horrible at calling a game that puts the team in the best position to win. I understand we lack talent but he's not doing anything to help them. — Mike Hammill (@MHammill501st) November 25, 2021