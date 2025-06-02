Detroit Lions Fans Snubbed in ‘Best Football Towns’ Rankings

Pro Football Talk’s latest live-draft graphic crowned Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Green Bay, Buffalo, and—yes— even St. Louis as the NFL’s “Best Football Towns.” Notice anyone missing? If you’re a Detroit Lions diehard, that omission feels like a snow-covered slap in the face.

TL;DR

Chris Simms and Mike Florio’s picks leave Detroit off their top-six football towns list.

Lions fans routinely sell out Ford Field, travel in droves, and endure decades of heartbreak—yet get zero respect.

Detroit’s football culture rivals (and in some ways outshines) several cities that made the cut.

How Can You Skip Detroit When Loyalty Is Our Middle Name?

Even during the lean years, Ford Field averaged near-capacity crowds. Thanksgiving games? Packed. Preseason open practices? Standing-room only. Lions fans snap up Honolulu blue jerseys every draft night, then show up on road trips so loudly that the “Jared Goff cadence” sometimes sounds clearer in enemy stadiums.

Comparing Atmospheres:

City on List Typical Weather Fan Vibe Detroit Counterpoint Green Bay Frozen Tundra Intimate, historic Detroit’s indoor roar spikes to 120+ dB—without hand-warmers. Buffalo Blizzards Table-breaking fun Detroit tailgates serve pierogi, Coney dogs, and Motown beats. St. Louis No NFL Team! Nostalgia We still show up despite zero NFC titles since 1957.

The Heartbreak Hall of Fame Should Count for Something

No other fanbase has endured:

0 Super Bowl appearances

Decades of Thanksgiving losses

The “Calvin Johnson catch” rule heartbreak

…and still files back through the turnstiles each Sunday believing this could be the year.

Tradition: The Thanksgiving Day game is a national fixture—try naming one Buffalo created. Community: Lions fans raise six-figure totals for opposing players’ charities after on-field injuries. Passion Meets Optimism: We turn rookie minicamp clips into 80,000-view breakdowns in May.

Bottom Line

If devotion, resilience, and sheer decibel level count, Detroit not only belongs on the list—it threatens the top spot. Chris Simms and Mike Florio can keep their rankings; Lions fans will keep packing Ford Field, rolling deep on the road, and dreaming big. When Detroit finally brings home a Lombardi, you can bet those “Best Football Town” rankings will suddenly discover what we already know.