Detroit Lions Fans Take Over Indianapolis Bar, Belt Out ‘Forward Down The Field’ [Video]

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, their fans are already making their presence known. Lions supporters have been traveling exceptionally well this season, turning many road games into home-field advantages, and Saturday night in Indianapolis was no exception.

In a viral video, a large group of Lions fans took over a local Indianapolis bar, passionately singing the Lions' fight song, “Forward Down the Field,” in unison. The sight of these dedicated fans chanting their hearts out the night before the game shows how much Detroit's fanbase is rallying behind their team as they aim to remain undefeated on the road and improve to 10-1 on the season.

The atmosphere was electric, and if this scene is any indication, the Lions are sure to feel right at home in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. With every win, they get one step closer to their ultimate goal: bringing a Super Bowl championship to Detroit. GO LIONS!!!