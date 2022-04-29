Detroit Lions fans take to Twitter to question 2nd Round pick

The pick is in and with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected EDGE Josh Paschal out of Kentucky.

Embed from Getty Images

With players like LB Nakobe Dean, S Jaquan Brisker, and QB Malik Willis still on the board, plenty of Lions fans took to Twitter to question why the Lions would select another EDGE.

Of course, there were also some who liked the pick (which we included) but the initial reaction was very one-sided.

Here are some of the reactions.

Nation, what do you think about his pick?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Find a Way to Get Nakobe Dean

WILLIS AND DEAN WERE RIGHT THERE — Andrew (@AndrewBuckman_) April 30, 2022

we got @OfficialShon_4 he a dawg, dude we just picked was a 3 year captain in college, those things matter. did you see our pass rush last season? no you didn’t, because it was non existent. smart picks vs flashy picks… — łucas 3-13-1 🦁 (@DetroitOnTop) April 30, 2022

WILLIS AND DEAN WERE RIGHT THERE — Andrew (@AndrewBuckman_) April 30, 2022

Balled out is a pretty generous wording — The PC & Wolfe Show (@PC_and_Wolfe) April 30, 2022

What in the world are we doing with that pick??? — Be A Goldfish (@jeheye) April 30, 2022

Casual. — Ian Combs (@ian_uk2k) April 30, 2022

Nah, paschal was a beast at Kentucky. Really underrated — Dylan (@DylanPigskin) April 30, 2022

Did y’all think Nakobi Dean was off the board? Malik Willis? — Dave (@snotzzz73) April 30, 2022

Because it's the Lions — Erich (@erich_989) April 30, 2022

we got @OfficialShon_4 he a dawg, dude we just picked was a 3 year captain in college, those things matter. did you see our pass rush last season? no you didn’t, because it was non existent. smart picks vs flashy picks… — łucas 3-13-1 🦁 (@DetroitOnTop) April 30, 2022

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK???? DEAN WAS RIGHT THERE!!!!!!! — Bucc 🐅⚾️(6-12) 🚗🏀 LOTTERY TIME (@DuncanFor3) April 30, 2022

DEAN AND WILLIS WERE RIGHT THERE pic.twitter.com/qJrp9RNLjF — CadexBagley Season (@Detroit_Stan14) April 30, 2022

Just to let you all know what you are getting Detroit. He is a beast pic.twitter.com/X8PMNfV6Yz — Brandon (@Wildcat_Souja) April 30, 2022

Please say sike — ‏ً (@GiveCadeTheBall) April 30, 2022

Nakobe dean captain of the best defense in college football was drafted did I miss something ? — Buckets (@Bucketsnbodies) April 30, 2022

they can't handle it not being one of the only 2 players they knew left on the board — Joony (@JulyintheD4688) April 30, 2022