in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans take to Twitter to question 2nd Round pick

It seems like the majority did not like this one

The pick is in and with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected EDGE Josh Paschal out of Kentucky.

Embed from Getty Images

With players like LB Nakobe Dean, S Jaquan Brisker, and QB Malik Willis still on the board, plenty of Lions fans took to Twitter to question why the Lions would select another EDGE.

Of course, there were also some who liked the pick (which we included) but the initial reaction was very one-sided.

Here are some of the reactions.

Nation, what do you think about his pick?

 

Find a Way to Get Nakobe Dean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan LB David Ojabo drafted by Baltimore Ravens