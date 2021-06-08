Detroit Lions fans will love what T.J. Hockenson just said about Jared Goff

Sharing is caring!

Matthew Stafford is gone to Hollywood and the Detroit Lions have a new starting quarterback by the name of Jared Goff.

Goff, of course, was acquired by the Lions as part of a trade that sent Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Most believe that going from Stafford to Goff is a big downgrade for the Lions but one person who is very excited about his new QB is TE T.J. Hockenson.

On Tuesday morning, Hockenson hopped on Good Morning Football and he had great things to say about Goff.

“Jared is my dog… I really am excited to have him as my quarterback,” Hockenson said. “I’ve thrown to him in LA this off-season, and now in 7 on 7’s. I know this guy is really special.”

It sure will be interesting to see if Goff can get back to where he once was as a quarterback. If he does, he could eventually land a long-term contract with the Lions.