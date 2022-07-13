If you are anything like me (a Detroit Lions fan who thinks he is a solid fantasy football GM), you always make sure to get at least one Lions player during your Fantasy Football draft.

Sometimes this means I have to reach a bit for a player but generally speaking, I try to do my research to see which Lion has a chance to have a breakout season and that is who I target. In 2021, that player was rookie wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and we all know how that paid off.

I am still undecided about which Lions player I will target in my fantasy draft for the upcoming season, but one writer has given his suggestion.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Lions Fans Need to Practice Patience with Players and Franchise!

Detroit Lions fantasy ‘breakout’ candidate may surprise you

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, the Detroit Lions’ breakout fantasy player for the 2022 season is wide receiver, D.J. Chark.

Here is what Burke has to say about Chark heading into the 2022 campaign:

From The Athletic:

It wouldn’t be a “breakout” so much as a bounce back, but don’t forget about Chark as he moves from Jacksonville to Detroit. The Lions believe quarterback Jared Goff can be effective pushing the ball downfield — his best showings in L.A. came with burner Brandin Cooks in the lineup — and Chark can challenge defenses deep. However, Detroit’s coaching staff also believes there is more nuance to Chark’s skill set than the Jaguars let him display. Chark will get chances from the slot and in catch-and-run spots. He’s not that far removed from a 1,000-yard season. — Chris Burke

After one of the Lions’ OTA sessions earlier in the offseason, Chark spoke to reporters and he noted that the Lions are allowing him to run more types of routes than he did when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“A lot of times (in Jacksonville) it was routes where it was more possession-type, which I don’t have a problem with, but I enjoy having the ball in my hand and being able to run, make moves, show toughness, things like that,” Chark said after one of the team’s early OTA sessions. “Being able to do that, as well, in addition to what I’ve already been doing would be pretty fun.”

“A lot of times in offenses, I would be used to be the guy to open up the field for others, but it would be cool to open up the field for others and they do the same (for me),” Chark said.

Personally, I am not so sure about Chark being a breakout player in 2022 but this does have me thinking a bit.

