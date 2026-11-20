The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is both good news and bad news for Dan Campbell’s squad.

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The bad news? Detroit will once again be without starting center Cade Mays, who has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The good news? All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has no injury designation after being listed as a full participant throughout the week, putting him in position to make his long-awaited return to the field.

According to the Lions’ official injury report, six additional players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

With Detroit already dealing with devastating injuries on defense, the status of several key contributors will be worth monitoring before kickoff.

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Rule Out Cade Mays Against Buccaneers

Mays will miss his third consecutive game after suffering an ankle injury during Detroit’s Nov. 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The veteran center did not participate in practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, leaving the Lions with little choice but to rule him out.

With Mays sidelined, Juice Scruggs is expected to remain Detroit’s starting center, providing continuity for an offensive line that has been forced to make adjustments in recent weeks.

Scruggs will face a challenging assignment against Tampa Bay’s defensive front, particularly when matched up against massive defensive tackle Vita Vea.

The Lions had already been monitoring Mays’ status throughout the week, but Friday’s designation officially eliminates any possibility of him playing Sunday.

Detroit also has a quick turnaround following the Buccaneers game, with its traditional Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears coming just four days later.

For now, Mays’ availability beyond Sunday remains uncertain.

Six Detroit Lions Players Questionable for Sunday

While Mays is the only player officially ruled out on Detroit’s final report, six others carry questionable designations.

The complete list includes:

Player Injury Game Status Joe Bachie, LB Knee Questionable Khalil Dorsey, CB Ankle Questionable Tyler Lacy, DL Shoulder Questionable Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB Shoulder Questionable D.J. Reed, CB Hip Questionable Sione Vaki, RB Ankle Questionable

All six players were listed as limited participants throughout the week, meaning none has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Reed’s situation is particularly noteworthy given Detroit’s injury concerns in the secondary. The veteran cornerback has been working his way back from a hip injury, and the Lions will have to determine whether he is healthy enough to contribute against Tampa Bay.

Lacy’s availability is another situation worth monitoring, especially with Detroit attempting to replace the production of injured defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Meanwhile, guard Miles Frazier did not participate Friday because of a personal matter, although he was not assigned an injury-related game-status designation.

Kerby Joseph Cleared of Injury Designation

Perhaps the most encouraging development involves Joseph, who appears poised to make his first regular-season appearance since October 2025.

Joseph was listed as a full participant all three days and carries no game-status designation, a significant step forward after his lengthy recovery from a knee injury.

Earlier this week, Campbell explained his expectations for Joseph’s return, acknowledging that the safety will likely need time to regain his rhythm.

However, Campbell also offered an encouraging assessment of Joseph’s physical abilities, particularly his range in coverage.

Campbell has signaled that Joseph’s workload will be managed in his first game back, telling reporters there is a pitch count, “but not like what Branch had his first game.”

The return of the former NFL interceptions leader would provide a much-needed boost to a defense already missing Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell for the remainder of the season.

Joseph’s presence could also give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard additional flexibility when deploying Brian Branch, Chuck Clark, and the rest of Detroit’s defensive backs.

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report: What Comes Next

The Lions enter Sunday’s contest with a 7-2 record and five consecutive victories, while Tampa Bay arrives at Ford Field at 3-6.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Detroit will announce its official inactive players approximately 90 minutes before kickoff, providing final clarity on the six questionable players.

For now, the biggest takeaways are straightforward: Mays is out, six players remain uncertain, and Joseph is one significant step closer to getting back on the field.