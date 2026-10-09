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Detroit Lions Rule Out 4 Players for Matchup vs. Cardinals

Detroit Lions final injury report
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The Detroit Lions will be without four players when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, including defensive back Brian Branch and center Cade Mays. Detroit released its final injury report Friday, confirming that both players will remain sidelined despite returning to practice earlier this week.

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Offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have also been ruled out, while defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is listed as questionable with a foot injury. The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup with a 2-2 record and several important injury concerns on both sides of the football.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) walks off the field after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) walks off the field after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report vs. Cardinals

According to the Detroit Lions’ official injury reporting, five players carry injury designations heading into Sunday’s game.

PlayerInjuryGame Status
Ben BartchFootOUT
Brian BranchAchillesOUT
Cade MaysWristOUT
Rock Ya-SinHamstringOUT
Tyleik WilliamsFootQUESTIONABLE

Defensive end DJ Wonnum, who had been limited earlier in the week with a back injury, does not carry a game designation and is expected to be available.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Targeting Packers Game

Although Branch and Mays have officially been ruled out, there is encouraging news regarding their recoveries. Both returned to the practice field Wednesday, and head coach Dan Campbell indicated Friday that Detroit is targeting its October 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers for their potential returns.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s latest injury update, the coaching staff has been pleased with Branch’s progress. However, Campbell believes returning against Arizona would be asking too much after such a lengthy absence.

With the Lions entering their bye week following Sunday’s game, both players will have additional time to prepare for a potentially important divisional matchup.

Tyleik Williams Remains a Key Question

Williams’ status will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff, especially after he missed Wednesday’s practice before returning in a limited capacity Thursday. The young defensive tackle has been an important contributor to Detroit’s defensive front, and his availability would provide a boost against Arizona.

Meanwhile, the absence of Ya-Sin creates another concern for a Lions secondary that has struggled against opposing passing attacks. Detroit could turn to younger defensive backs for additional opportunities as defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard looks for ways to improve his unit.

Williams has been dealing with a bruised foot, but there remains optimism about his availability. His final status may not be determined until closer to Sunday’s game.

The Lions have an opportunity to improve to 3-2 before their bye week, but they will have to do so without several important contributors. With Branch, Mays, Bartch, and Ya-Sin unavailable, Detroit’s depth will once again be tested against the Cardinals.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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