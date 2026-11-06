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Detroit Lions Rule 5 Players Out, 3 Questionable for Dolphins Game

Detroit Lions final injury report
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The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and several key players will not be available.

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According to Friday’s official injury report, Detroit has ruled out Jack Campbell, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed, DJ Wonnum, and Cade Mays, while three additional players are listed as questionable.

The news confirms what head coach Dan Campbell had indicated earlier Friday regarding several starters, while also raising questions about the availability of two important offensive contributors.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed breaks a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report vs. Dolphins

Here is the complete list of players carrying injury designations for Sunday’s game:

PlayerInjuryStatus
Sione VakiAnkleQuestionable
Amon-Ra St. BrownRibQuestionable
Jacob SaylorsNeckQuestionable
DJ WonnumConcussionOUT
D.J. ReedHipOUT
Cade MaysAnkleOUT
Kerby JosephKneeOUT
Jack CampbellNeckOUT

The latest designations follow a week in which Detroit was already dealing with numerous injuries from last Sunday’s victory over Minnesota.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Campbell, Wonnum, Reed, and Mays had all missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Those absences have now resulted in official OUT designations.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Among Three Questionable

Perhaps the biggest remaining question concerns wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is dealing with a rib injury.

St. Brown was limited during the week, according to Detroit’s official practice report, and his availability will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff.

Running backs Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors are also questionable.

Vaki’s status is particularly interesting after he rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries against Minnesota, providing an unexpected boost to Detroit’s ground attack.

Losing him would remove another option from the Lions’ offensive game plan.

Lions Defense Will Be Shorthanded Again

Defensively, Detroit will be without several major contributors.

Jack Campbell remains sidelined following his frightening neck injury, while Wonnum and Reed are also unavailable.

The absence of Kerby Joseph is another disappointment, although the Lions have continued taking a cautious approach with their All-Pro safety.

As DSN previously detailed, Detroit has been determined not to rush Joseph back before he is fully ready.

There is some encouraging news, however.

Brian Branch does not appear among the eight players carrying game-status designations, and Friday’s update from Detroit’s coaching staff indicated that he is expected to play after progressing through concussion protocol.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are heading to Miami with five players officially ruled out and three others whose availability remains uncertain.

With multiple starters missing, Detroit’s depth will once again be tested on both sides of the football.

The biggest remaining name to monitor is Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose availability could have a significant impact on Detroit’s passing attack.

Detroit and Miami kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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