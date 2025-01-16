fb
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions FINAL Injury Report for Divisional Round Matchup vs. Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
We are just two days away from the Detroit Lions hosting the Washington Commanders in an NFC Divisional Round matchup at Ford Field. Despite dealing with an extraordinary amount of injuries throughout the season, the Lions were able to win the NFC North for a second season in a row as they finished with a 15-2 record.

Detroit Lions

Because of that 15-2 record, the Lions also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, which means they did not have to play during the Wild Card Round, while the rest of the NFC Playoff teams did.

Below is the Lions final injury report:

PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday*WednesdayThursdayGame status
Pat O'ConnorDLcalfNPNPNPout
Kevin ZeitlerGhamstringNPNPNPout
Ennis RakestrawCBhamstring/illnessNPNPLPquestionable
Taylor DeckerTpersonalnot listedNPFP
Terrion ArnoldCBfootFPFPFP
David MontgomeryRBkneeFPFPFP

As you can see above, both Kevin Zeitler and Pat O'Connor have been ruled OUT, and Ennis Rakestraw has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Saturday's game against the Commanders. With Zeitler out, it'll be rookie Christian Mahogany at right guard.

David Montgomery and CB Terrion Arnold are both off the injury report and will play on Saturday night.

