The Detroit Lions released their final injury report Friday ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers, and two important players remain questionable despite making encouraging progress throughout the week.

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Defensive back Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) are both officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

The designations come after both players were listed as full participants in Thursday’s practice, providing hope that Detroit could soon welcome back two key contributors who have yet to play this season.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Packers

According to the Lions’ official Friday injury announcement, the following two players carry questionable designations for Week 7.

Player Position Injury Game Status Brian Branch DB Achilles Questionable Cade Mays C Wrist Questionable

Both players have been working toward their 2026 regular-season debuts. Their questionable designations mean neither is officially guaranteed to play Sunday.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who had been limited earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, practiced in full Friday and was given no game-status designation, which clears him to play.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Could Provide Major Boost

Branch’s potential return would be particularly important for a Detroit secondary preparing to face quarterback Jordan Love and Green Bay’s dangerous passing attack.

The talented defensive back has been recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in last December’s Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and he has steadily increased his workload in practice.

As we previously reported when Dan Campbell discussed Branch’s return, the Lions have been optimistic about getting Branch back against Green Bay.

According to additional reporting on Detroit’s defensive plans, Branch’s workload could depend on how he responds during the game rather than a predetermined snap count.

Meanwhile, Mays has been recovering from a wrist he fractured at practice in August, an injury that required surgery and kept him out roughly two months.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s offensive-line announcement, Detroit intends to return Mays to the starting center position when he is ready.

His presence would allow the Lions to evaluate additional roles for Juice Scruggs, who has performed well while filling in at center.

The Lions’ latest official game preview also highlighted how important Branch’s defensive instincts and Mays’ return to the offensive line could be against Green Bay.

Lions Await Final Decision Before Sunday’s Game

The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup at 3-2 coming off their Week 6 bye, while the Packers sit at 4-2, making the first divisional game of Detroit’s season particularly significant.

Having Branch available would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another versatile defensive weapon, while Mays could provide additional stability in front of quarterback Jared Goff.

However, Friday’s injury report makes it clear that their availability remains officially uncertain.

The Lions will announce their game-day inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Ford Field. Until then, Branch and Mays remain two of Detroit’s most important players to monitor.