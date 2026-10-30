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Detroit Lions Rule Out Star Defender for Massive Vikings Showdown

Detroit Lions injury report Vikings
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The Detroit Lions have released their final Week 8 injury report ahead of Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and there’s both good and bad news for Dan Campbell’s squad.

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All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has officially been ruled out with a knee injury, while cornerback Roger McCreary is questionable with a foot injury.

However, the news is much better for Detroit’s offense, as Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown both practiced fully Friday and carry no game-status designation.

Detroit Lions Injury Report vs. Vikings for Oct. 30

According to Detroit’s Friday injury report, here is the complete list heading into Sunday’s matchup:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kerby JosephSKneeLPLPLPOut
Roger McCrearyCBFootLPQuestionable
Jahmyr GibbsRBShoulderNPFPFP
Aidan HutchinsonEDGERestNPFPFP
Alim McNeillDLRestNPFPFP
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.CBAnkleLPLPFP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeckLPFPFP
Penei SewellTRestNPFPFP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRAnkleNPFPFP
Tyleik WilliamsDLIllnessNPFPFP
DJ WonnumEDGERestNPFPFP

FP = Full Participation | LP = Limited Participation | NP = Did Not Participate | — = Not Listed/No Game Designation

Kerby Joseph Out, Roger McCreary Questionable

Joseph’s absence is disappointing, especially after he returned to the practice field earlier this week following an extended recovery from his knee injury.

As we previously reported, Detroit has been working toward getting its All-Pro safety back into the secondary. His participation this week represents progress, but the Lions aren’t rushing him into game action.

McCreary’s questionable designation also bears watching. The cornerback was added to Friday’s report with a foot injury and was limited in practice.

With Minnesota bringing an explosive passing attack to Ford Field, Detroit will need its available defensive backs ready for a significant challenge.

Gibbs, St. Brown, and Other Lions Starters Ready to Go

The encouraging news is that Detroit’s offense appears to be in excellent shape entering Sunday’s game.

Gibbs and St. Brown were both held out of Wednesday’s practice with shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively, but each returned to full participation Thursday and remained a full participant Friday.

As we reported following Thursday’s injury update, the Lions had already received a significant boost when seven players returned to full practice.

Friday’s report provided further reassurance.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. also improved to full participation after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, while Jacob Saylors completed his second consecutive full practice.

Meanwhile, Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Penei Sewell, Tyleik Williams, and DJ Wonnum all practiced fully and have no injury designations for Sunday.

According to the latest report on Joseph’s recovery, Campbell plans to continue easing the safety back into football activities rather than accelerating his return.

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup at 4-2, while Minnesota remains unbeaten at 6-0.

The Lions won’t have Kerby Joseph, and Roger McCreary’s status remains uncertain, but Detroit should have nearly all of its other key contributors available for one of its biggest games of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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