Detroit Lions Final Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have officially released their final injury designations ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Green Bay Packers, and we finally have clarity on who will, and won’t, be available for the holiday classic at Ford Field.

Detroit enters Week 13 at 7–4, looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race and close the gap in the NFC North against a Packers team that arrives 7–3–1 and riding momentum. With both teams dealing with significant injuries, availability could swing this game in a big way.

Below is everything we know so far.

What Dan Campbell’s Squad Looks Like Heading Into Thanksgiving

The Lions have been battling injuries across the roster for weeks, especially on the offensive line and in the secondary. Several key contributors have been limited or sidelined throughout the short week, and today’s final designations provide the clearest picture of Detroit’s depth situation heading into Thursday.

Detroit Lions Final Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*Wednesday*Game status
Graham GlasgowCkneeNPNPNPout
Kerby JosephSkneeNPNPNPout
Josh PaschalEDGEbackFPNPNPout
Kalif RaymondWRankleNPNPNPout
Brock WrightTEneckNPNPNPout
Terrion ArnoldCBconcussionLPLPLPquestionable
Marcus DavenportEDGEshoulderFPFPFPquestionable
Taylor DeckerTshoulderLPLPLPquestionable
Miles FrazierOLkneeFPFPFPquestionable
Tate RatledgeGkneeLPLPLPquestionable
Penei SewellTankleLPLPLPquestionable
Isaac TeSlaaWRhandLPLPLPquestionable
Sione VakiRBankle/thumbLPLPLPquestionable
Brian BranchDBtoe/ankleLPFPFP
Jacob SaylorsRBback/shoulderLPLPLP

Why This Injury Report Matters More Than Usual

Short weeks are brutal for any NFL team, but for Detroit, this one feels amplified:

  • The Packers have their own injury issues—particularly in the secondary and defensive front—so availability could dictate matchup advantages.
  • Detroit’s offensive line health is critical, especially with Green Bay missing multiple defensive linemen but still bringing pressure.
  • The secondary’s status will be a major storyline given the Packers’ growing young receiver group.
  • And of course… it’s Thanksgiving, where the Lions’ margin for error always feels smaller under the national spotlight.

If Detroit’s key starters are active, especially on offense, the Lions should feel good about their chances of bouncing back from their Week 1 loss at Lambeau.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

