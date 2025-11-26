The Detroit Lions have officially released their final injury designations ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Green Bay Packers, and we finally have clarity on who will, and won’t, be available for the holiday classic at Ford Field.

Detroit enters Week 13 at 7–4, looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race and close the gap in the NFC North against a Packers team that arrives 7–3–1 and riding momentum. With both teams dealing with significant injuries, availability could swing this game in a big way.

Below is everything we know so far.

What Dan Campbell’s Squad Looks Like Heading Into Thanksgiving

The Lions have been battling injuries across the roster for weeks, especially on the offensive line and in the secondary. Several key contributors have been limited or sidelined throughout the short week, and today’s final designations provide the clearest picture of Detroit’s depth situation heading into Thursday.

Detroit Lions Final Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game status Graham Glasgow C knee NP NP NP out Kerby Joseph S knee NP NP NP out Josh Paschal EDGE back FP NP NP out Kalif Raymond WR ankle NP NP NP out Brock Wright TE neck NP NP NP out Terrion Arnold CB concussion LP LP LP questionable Marcus Davenport EDGE shoulder FP FP FP questionable Taylor Decker T shoulder LP LP LP questionable Miles Frazier OL knee FP FP FP questionable Tate Ratledge G knee LP LP LP questionable Penei Sewell T ankle LP LP LP questionable Isaac TeSlaa WR hand LP LP LP questionable Sione Vaki RB ankle/thumb LP LP LP questionable Brian Branch DB toe/ankle LP FP FP Jacob Saylors RB back/shoulder LP LP LP

Why This Injury Report Matters More Than Usual

Short weeks are brutal for any NFL team, but for Detroit, this one feels amplified:

The Packers have their own injury issues —particularly in the secondary and defensive front—so availability could dictate matchup advantages.

If Detroit’s key starters are active, especially on offense, the Lions should feel good about their chances of bouncing back from their Week 1 loss at Lambeau.