The Detroit Lions have released their final injury designations ahead of Thursday’s massive Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Fortunately, the report includes some encouraging news for Detroit, although two defensive players have officially been ruled out.

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After suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard has officially been ruled out. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. will also miss Thursday’s contest due to a shoulder injury.

Detroit Lions Final Thanksgiving Injury Report

According to the injury report released by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday afternoon, safety Chuck Clark and edge rusher DJ Wonnum are both questionable against Chicago. Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell indicated that multiple defensive players could be game-time decisions.

Player Injury Game Status Skyler Gill-Howard Knee OUT Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Shoulder OUT Chuck Clark Hamstring QUESTIONABLE DJ Wonnum Back QUESTIONABLE

Perhaps the most encouraging development is that cornerback D.J. Reed does not carry an injury designation heading into Thursday’s matchup. Reed had been dealing with a hip injury, and his availability should provide a significant boost to Detroit’s secondary.

Tight end Sam LaPorta also does not carry an injury designation after appearing on the Lions’ Tuesday injury report. Getting both players back would certainly be welcome news for Campbell.

Detroit Lions Prepare for Massive Thanksgiving Showdown

The Lions enter Thursday’s matchup riding a six-game winning streak, with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Bears standing in their way. Campbell has already made it clear how much this Thanksgiving matchup means to the organization.

Considering Detroit’s injury troubles throughout the season, having just two players ruled out on Wednesday’s report is relatively encouraging. Now, the attention shifts to Clark and Wonnum as the Lions prepare for one of their biggest games of the season.