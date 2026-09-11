Detroit Lions Final Week 1 Injury Report: One Player Questionable vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions will enter Week 1 with only one player carrying an injury designation for Sunday’s opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive back Christian Izien is questionable with a groin injury after being limited throughout the week. Everyone else listed on Detroit’s final report finished Friday as a full participant and carries no game-status designation.

That includes rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, who both progressed from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday. Detroit’s official final Week 1 injury report leaves Izien as the only legitimate availability question heading into the weekend.

That is a considerably cleaner injury picture than Detroit faced during much of training camp.

Moore and Wingo Clear the Final Hurdle

Moore’s progression is particularly encouraging.

The second-round rookie appeared on Wednesday’s initial injury report with a hamstring issue and remained limited Thursday, creating at least some uncertainty about his role against New Orleans.

Friday removed most of that concern.

Moore is listed behind Aidan Hutchinson on Detroit’s official defensive depth chart, giving Kelvin Sheppard another pass-rush option if the rookie is active as expected. Wingo’s move to full participation is another positive development for the defensive-line rotation.

Detroit also received full participation from Thomas Harper, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske and Keith Abney II for the third straight reporting day.

The only situation left unresolved is Izien.

Detroit Lions Final Week 1 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Christian Izien DB Groin LP LP LP Questionable Keith Abney II CB Hand FP FP FP Thomas Harper S Ankle FP FP FP Derrick Moore EDGE Hamstring LP LP FP Trevor Nowaske LB Knee FP FP FP Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Ankle FP FP FP Jimmy Rolder LB Hamstring FP FP FP Mekhi Wingo DL Groin LP LP FP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Wednesday participation designations were estimates.

Thursday’s practice report still had Moore, Wingo and Izien limited, so getting two of those three players to full participation before the weekend is exactly the progression Detroit wanted.

Izien’s status may not be settled until the Lions announce their inactive list Sunday.

Everyone else on the report appears ready to go.