fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalTigersCOL 2 · Tigers 6WNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 12 vs OU · 12:00 PM1-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 12 vs EMU · 3:30 PM1-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM0-0 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
FinalTigersCOL 2 · Tigers 6W

Detroit Lions Final Week 1 Injury Report: One Player Questionable vs. Saints

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions will enter Week 1 with only one player carrying an injury designation for Sunday’s opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive back Christian Izien is questionable with a groin injury after being limited throughout the week. Everyone else listed on Detroit’s final report finished Friday as a full participant and carries no game-status designation.

That includes rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, who both progressed from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday. Detroit’s official final Week 1 injury report leaves Izien as the only legitimate availability question heading into the weekend.

That is a considerably cleaner injury picture than Detroit faced during much of training camp.

Dan Campbell Lions fans 2026 Detroit Lions injury report September 10 2026 Detroit Lions bold predictions Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report

Moore and Wingo Clear the Final Hurdle

Moore’s progression is particularly encouraging.

The second-round rookie appeared on Wednesday’s initial injury report with a hamstring issue and remained limited Thursday, creating at least some uncertainty about his role against New Orleans.

Friday removed most of that concern.

Moore is listed behind Aidan Hutchinson on Detroit’s official defensive depth chart, giving Kelvin Sheppard another pass-rush option if the rookie is active as expected. Wingo’s move to full participation is another positive development for the defensive-line rotation.

Detroit also received full participation from Thomas Harper, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske and Keith Abney II for the third straight reporting day.

The only situation left unresolved is Izien.

Detroit Lions Final Week 1 Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Christian IzienDBGroinLPLPLPQuestionable
Keith Abney IICBHandFPFPFP
Thomas HarperSAnkleFPFPFP
Derrick MooreEDGEHamstringLPLPFP
Trevor NowaskeLBKneeFPFPFP
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.CBAnkleFPFPFP
Jimmy RolderLBHamstringFPFPFP
Mekhi WingoDLGroinLPLPFP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Wednesday participation designations were estimates.

Thursday’s practice report still had Moore, Wingo and Izien limited, so getting two of those three players to full participation before the weekend is exactly the progression Detroit wanted.

Izien’s status may not be settled until the Lions announce their inactive list Sunday.

Everyone else on the report appears ready to go.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy