Detroit Lions Final Week 11 Injury Report Could Spell Trouble

The Detroit Lions have released their final Week 11 injury report ahead of Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia, and it is… not ideal. Detroit officially ruled out three starters and listed a long line of contributors as questionable as they prepare to face the defending champion Eagles in one of the toughest environments in football.

Three players have already been ruled out for the matchup: Terrion Arnold (concussion), Kerby Joseph (knee), and Sam LaPorta (back). All three missed practice throughout the week, and the team confirmed on Friday that none will be available under the bright lights in Philly. Josh Paschal (back) was also ruled out.

Detroit also enters Sunday with ten players listed as questionable, including several who logged multiple limited sessions but weren’t cleared going into the weekend. Those players are Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), Miles Frazier (knee), D.J. Reed (hamstring), Amik Robertson (hamstring), Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), Jacob Saylors (back), Penei Sewell (ankle), Sione Vaki (ankle), and Brock Wright (ankle).

Here is the full injury report released by the team:

Player Injury Status Terrion Arnold Concussion Out Kerby Joseph Knee Out Sam LaPorta Back Out Josh Paschal Back Out Marcus Davenport Shoulder Questionable Taylor Decker Shoulder/Rest Questionable Miles Frazier Knee Questionable D.J. Reed Hamstring Questionable Amik Robertson Hamstring Questionable Malcolm Rodriguez Knee Questionable Jacob Saylors Back Questionable Penei Sewell Ankle Questionable Sione Vaki Ankle Questionable Brock Wright Ankle Questionable

As the Lions get ready for a primetime clash against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the 7-2 Eagles, this final report paints a clear picture: Detroit is heading into Week 11 banged up in a big way. Whether they can overcome the injuries and pull off a statement win will be the major storyline as Sunday night approaches.