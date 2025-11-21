Detroit Lions Final Week 12 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their final Week 12 injury report, and it confirms a tough slate of absences heading into Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants.
Detroit has officially ruled five players OUT, with another eight listed as questionable, as the team prepares for a critical stretch of three straight home games at Ford Field.
Final Week 12 Injury Report (Official)
OUT
- Terrion Arnold (CB) – concussion
- Marcus Davenport (EDGE) – shoulder
- Miles Frazier (OL) – knee
- Kerby Joseph (S) – knee
- Josh Paschal (EDGE) – back
These five players did not practice all week (except Davenport and Paschal, who were limited early), and all have been officially ruled out.
QUESTIONABLE
- Taylor Decker (T) – shoulder/rest
- Khalil Dorsey (CB) – wrist
- Graham Glasgow (C) – knee
- Tate Ratledge (G) – knee
- D.J. Reed (CB) – hamstring
- Penei Sewell (T) – ankle
- Isaac TeSlaa (WR) – oblique
- Sione Vaki (RB) – ankle
Detroit’s offensive line is battered: Decker, Glasgow, Ratledge, and Sewell all carry questionable tags. The secondary has depth concerns too, with Reed and Dorsey banged up and Arnold/Joseph already ruled out.
CLEARED TO PLAY
- Brian Branch (S) – toe
- Malcolm Rodriguez (LB) – knee
- Jacob Saylors (RB) – back
- Brock Wright (TE) – ankle
All four players practiced fully on Friday and carry no game designation.