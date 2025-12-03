fb
Detroit Lions Final Week 14 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s massive primetime showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s a mixed bag. Detroit will officially be without four players, while six others enter the game listed as questionable. And yes, Amon-Ra St. Brown will be a true game-time decision.

Let’s break it down.

Four Lions Ruled OUT

Detroit will be without multiple contributors on both sides of the ball:

  • Kerby Joseph (knee) – OUT
    Joseph did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday and will miss his seventh straight game as he continues to battle a lingering knee issue.
  • Kalif Raymond (ankle) – OUT
    Raymond never practiced this week and will remain sidelined, leaving Detroit thin at wide receiver and in the return game.
  • Brock Wright (neck) – OUT
    Wright’s trachea-related injury keeps him out again, a major hit to Detroit’s already depleted tight end room.
  • Shane Zylstra (knee) – OUT
    After his 21-day practice window opened, Zylstra was unable to ramp up enough to play and will miss Week 14.

Final Week 14 Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesday*Game status
Kerby JosephSkneeLPNPNPout
Kalif RaymondWRankleNPNPNPout
Brock WrightTEneckNPNPNPout
Shane ZylstraTEkneeLPNPNPout
Kayode AwosikaGfootnot listedLPNPquestionable
Brian BranchDBtoe/ankleLPLPLPquestionable
Taylor DeckerTshoulder/restLPNPLPquestionable
Graham GlasgowCkneeLPLPLPquestionable
Penei SewellTshouldernot listedNPLPquestionable
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRankleNPNPNPquestionable
Sione VakiRBthumbLPLPLPquestionable

What It All Means

This is a pivotal game for the 7–5 Lions, who have watched their playoff odds dip and desperately need to stabilize the season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, enter as one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The biggest storyline?
All eyes are on Amon-Ra St. Brown. If he’s able to go — even at less than 100% — it fundamentally changes Detroit’s offensive potential. If not, the Lions will once again rely heavily on Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, and their run game to carry the load.

Kickoff is coming fast, and Detroit’s final availability calls may not be announced until minutes before the TNF broadcast begins.

