Detroit Lions Final Week 14 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s massive primetime showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s a mixed bag. Detroit will officially be without four players, while six others enter the game listed as questionable. And yes, Amon-Ra St. Brown will be a true game-time decision.

Let’s break it down.

Four Lions Ruled OUT

Detroit will be without multiple contributors on both sides of the ball:

Kerby Joseph (knee) – OUT

Joseph did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday and will miss his seventh straight game as he continues to battle a lingering knee issue.

Joseph did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday and will miss his seventh straight game as he continues to battle a lingering knee issue.

Raymond never practiced this week and will remain sidelined, leaving Detroit thin at wide receiver and in the return game.

Raymond never practiced this week and will remain sidelined, leaving Detroit thin at wide receiver and in the return game.

Wright’s trachea-related injury keeps him out again, a major hit to Detroit’s already depleted tight end room.

Wright's trachea-related injury keeps him out again, a major hit to Detroit's already depleted tight end room.

After his 21-day practice window opened, Zylstra was unable to ramp up enough to play and will miss Week 14.

Final Week 14 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday* Game status Kerby Joseph S knee LP NP NP out Kalif Raymond WR ankle NP NP NP out Brock Wright TE neck NP NP NP out Shane Zylstra TE knee LP NP NP out Kayode Awosika G foot not listed LP NP questionable Brian Branch DB toe/ankle LP LP LP questionable Taylor Decker T shoulder/rest LP NP LP questionable Graham Glasgow C knee LP LP LP questionable Penei Sewell T shoulder not listed NP LP questionable Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP NP questionable Sione Vaki RB thumb LP LP LP questionable

What It All Means

This is a pivotal game for the 7–5 Lions, who have watched their playoff odds dip and desperately need to stabilize the season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, enter as one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The biggest storyline?

All eyes are on Amon-Ra St. Brown. If he’s able to go — even at less than 100% — it fundamentally changes Detroit’s offensive potential. If not, the Lions will once again rely heavily on Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, and their run game to carry the load.

Kickoff is coming fast, and Detroit’s final availability calls may not be announced until minutes before the TNF broadcast begins.