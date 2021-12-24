Detroit Lions final Week 16 Injury Report includes 9 players

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 16 Injury Report and as you can see, Amani Oruwariye and Josh Woods have both been ruled OUT.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Amani Oruwariye CB thumb NP NP NP out Josh Woods LB neck NP NP NP out Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable Jonah Jackson G back LP LP LP questionable Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP LP LP questionable Kalif Raymond WR shoulder LP LP LP questionable Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable Josh Reynolds WR thigh LP LP LP questionable D’Andre Swift RB shoulder LP LP LP questionable