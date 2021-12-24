Detroit Lions final Week 16 Injury Report includes 9 players

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 16 Injury Report and as you can see, Amani Oruwariye and Josh Woods have both been ruled OUT.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|thumb
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|neck
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable