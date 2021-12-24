Detroit Lions final Week 16 Injury Report includes 9 players

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 16 Injury Report and as you can see, Amani Oruwariye and Josh Woods have both been ruled OUT.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Amani Oruwariye CB thumb NP NP NP out
Josh Woods LB neck NP NP NP out
Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable
Jonah Jackson G back LP LP LP questionable
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP LP LP questionable
Kalif Raymond WR shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR thigh LP LP LP questionable
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder LP LP LP questionable

