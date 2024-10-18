fb
Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Final Week 7 Injury Report Reveals Concerns
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Final Week 7 Injury Report Reveals Concerns

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

Detroit Lions Final Week 7 Injury Report Reveals Concerns

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. With several key players potentially sidelined, the Lions will have to navigate their injuries carefully in this important divisional clash. Below is a look at the latest injury statuses.

Lions Week 7 Injury Report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Christian MahoganyGIllnessFPFPFPOut
Carlton Davis IIICBQuadNPNPFPQuestionable
Kevin ZeitlerGGroinNPLPNPQuestionable
Brian BranchDBKneeLPFPFP
Frank RagnowCRestNPFPFP
Dan SkipperTRibsNPFPFP

With Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler both questionable, and Christian Mahogany already ruled out, the Lions will be hoping that their depth steps up in this crucial NFC North matchup.

Note: Carlton Davis is expected to suit up for the Lions on Sunday, which is HUGE considering the Minnesota Vikings have the best wide receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson.

Previous article
Jameson Williams Speaks Out on His Jaw-Dropping Chemistry with Jared Goff
Next article
Minnesota Vikings Release Lengthy Final Injury Report For Matchup vs. Lions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions