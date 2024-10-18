Detroit Lions Final Week 7 Injury Report Reveals Concerns
The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. With several key players potentially sidelined, the Lions will have to navigate their injuries carefully in this important divisional clash. Below is a look at the latest injury statuses.
Lions Week 7 Injury Report:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Christian Mahogany
|G
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Out
|Carlton Davis III
|CB
|Quad
|NP
|NP
|FP
|Questionable
|Kevin Zeitler
|G
|Groin
|NP
|LP
|NP
|Questionable
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Rest
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Dan Skipper
|T
|Ribs
|NP
|FP
|FP
With Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler both questionable, and Christian Mahogany already ruled out, the Lions will be hoping that their depth steps up in this crucial NFC North matchup.
Note: Carlton Davis is expected to suit up for the Lions on Sunday, which is HUGE considering the Minnesota Vikings have the best wide receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson.