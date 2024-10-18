Detroit Lions Final Week 7 Injury Report Reveals Concerns

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. With several key players potentially sidelined, the Lions will have to navigate their injuries carefully in this important divisional clash. Below is a look at the latest injury statuses.

Lions Week 7 Injury Report:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Christian Mahogany G Illness FP FP FP Out Carlton Davis III CB Quad NP NP FP Questionable Kevin Zeitler G Groin NP LP NP Questionable Brian Branch DB Knee LP FP FP Frank Ragnow C Rest NP FP FP Dan Skipper T Ribs NP FP FP

With Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler both questionable, and Christian Mahogany already ruled out, the Lions will be hoping that their depth steps up in this crucial NFC North matchup.

Note: Carlton Davis is expected to suit up for the Lions on Sunday, which is HUGE considering the Minnesota Vikings have the best wide receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson.