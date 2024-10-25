fb
Friday, October 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Final Week 8 Injury Report Reveals Status For Josh Paschal

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions released their final injury report for their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, offering key updates on the team’s starting lineup. Defensive lineman Josh Paschal, who has been dealing with an illness, has officially been ruled out after missing practice all week. Paschal’s absence comes as the Lions face challenges on the defensive front, with multiple injuries to their edge rushers. His status had been uncertain earlier in the week, but Friday’s report confirmed that he will not take the field on Sunday.

In addition to Paschal, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany has also been ruled out due to an illness despite being a full participant throughout the week.

Here’s a closer look at the Lions’ Week 8 injury report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Christian MahoganyGIllnessFPFPFPOut
Josh PaschalDLIllnessNPNPNPOut
Taylor DeckerTRestNPFPFP
Graham GlasgowGRestNPFPFP
Levi OnwuzurikeDLRestNPFPFP
Frank RagnowCRestNPFPFP
Kevin ZeitlerGGroinFPFPFP

Paschal’s absence, combined with Aidan Hutchinson’s recent injury, will likely prompt the Lions to rely on their depth along the defensive line, with expectations that players like Levi Onwuzurike and other reserves will need to step up. Despite missing practice earlier in the week for rest days, key offensive linemen Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow were all cleared for the game after participating fully on Thursday and Friday. Their return strengthens Detroit’s offensive line as they prepare for a physical matchup against Tennessee.

Kickoff for the Lions-Titans game is set for Sunday at Ford Field, where the Lions will aim to extend their winning record with a bolstered but slightly shuffled lineup.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
