Detroit Lions finalize 2023 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions have made some significant changes to their coaching staff for the 2023 season, including hiring defensive line coach John Scott Jr., senior defensive assistant John Fox, and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. Hostler fills the role previously occupied by John Morton, who left for the Denver Broncos. Hostler has a wealth of experience in the NFL and has served in a variety of roles since 2000, including wide receivers coach for multiple teams. The Lions' coaching staff is now complete, with the new hires joining the ranks of the team's established coaches.
2023 Detroit Lions Coaching Staff
Via Detroit Lions:
Dan Campbell – Head Coach
Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator
Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks
Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control
Dre Bly – Cornerbacks
Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line
Brian Duker – Defensive Backs
Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator
John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant
Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers
Steve Heiden – Tight Ends
Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant
Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line
Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line
Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers
Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control
Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Why it Matters for Detroit Lions
The addition of experienced coaches to the Detroit Lions' coaching staff is an important development for the team. With Jim Hostler's wealth of experience as a wide receivers coach and John Scott Jr.'s expertise in defensive line coaching, the Lions are bringing in fresh talent to help improve the team's performance. The new hires should bring new ideas and perspectives to the team, helping them to take another step forward in 2023