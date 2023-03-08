Detroit Lions finalize 2023 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions have made some significant changes to their coaching staff for the 2023 season, including hiring defensive line coach John Scott Jr., senior defensive assistant John Fox, and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. Hostler fills the role previously occupied by John Morton, who left for the Denver Broncos. Hostler has a wealth of experience in the NFL and has served in a variety of roles since 2000, including wide receivers coach for multiple teams. The Lions' coaching staff is now complete, with the new hires joining the ranks of the team's established coaches.

Key points:

The Detroit Lions have finalized their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

The team has added new hires, including John Scott Jr., John Fox, and Jim Hostler.

Hostler will fill the role previously held by John Morton, who left for the Denver Broncos.

Hostler has been coaching in the NFL since 2000, serving in various roles.

The Lions' coaching staff includes both new hires and established coaches.

2023 Detroit Lions Coaching Staff

Via Detroit Lions:

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks

Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control

Dre Bly – Cornerbacks

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers

Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line

Brian Duker – Defensive Backs

Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator

John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers

Steve Heiden – Tight Ends

Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line

Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers

Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The addition of experienced coaches to the Detroit Lions' coaching staff is an important development for the team. With Jim Hostler's wealth of experience as a wide receivers coach and John Scott Jr.'s expertise in defensive line coaching, the Lions are bringing in fresh talent to help improve the team's performance. The new hires should bring new ideas and perspectives to the team, helping them to take another step forward in 2023