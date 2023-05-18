Detroit Lions finalize date/time for matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have released their 2023 regular-season schedule, and we now know exactly when they will be playing each of their opponents during the upcoming season. Following the regular-season schedule release, the Lions also released their 2023 preseason schedule, which includes a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Preseason matchup announced: The Lions have confirmed the date and time for their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m. and will be held at Ford Field.

Joint practices planned: In addition to the preseason game, the Lions and Jaguars will participate in joint practices leading up to the matchup. This collaboration provides both teams with an opportunity to practice against different players and gain valuable experience.

Beneficial preparation: Joint practices offer a unique chance for teams to simulate game scenarios and improve their skills through interactions with unfamiliar opponents. The Lions' previous experience with joint practices in the 2022 preseason likely influenced their decision to engage in this collaborative training approach once again.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced the date and time for their preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and as you can see below, that game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Ford Field.

Lions and Jaguars will also hold joint practices

It was previously revealed that the Lions and Jaguars will also hold joint practices together during the week leading up to their preseason matchup. Joint practices are an outstanding opportunity for teams to get in some valuable work against different players that they would not do on a daily basis. During the 2022 preseason, the Lions held joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell found those practices extremely valuable.