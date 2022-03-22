Detroit Lions finally release contract details for WR/PR Kalif Raymond

UPDATE:
The contract details for Kalif Raymond have finally been released by the Detroit Lions and as you can see below, it is a 2-year, $5 million deal.
Here are the details:
$1.25M signing bonus $2.85M total guarantees
2022: $1.3M base salary fully gtd
2023: $1.95M base, $400k in per-game roster bonuses
Up to $1.5M in incentives, $50k workout bonus in ’22 and ’23
Up to $1.5M in base salary escalator in ’23
March 22, 2022
PREVIOUS REPORT:
According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions are bringing back another one of their own.
Garafolo is that the Lions are re-signing WR/PR Kalif Raymond.
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press just added that it is a 2-year deal.
The #Lions are re-signing WR/returner Kalif Raymond, source says. Back in Detroit after a career-best 48 catches and 4 TDs last season.
March 15, 2022
