Detroit Lions finally release contract details for WR/PR Kalif Raymond

UPDATE:

The contract details for Kalif Raymond have finally been released by the Detroit Lions and as you can see below, it is a 2-year, $5 million deal.

Here are the details:

$1.25M signing bonus $2.85M total guarantees

2022: $1.3M base salary fully gtd

2023: $1.95M base, $400k in per-game roster bonuses

Up to $1.5M in incentives, $50k workout bonus in ’22 and ’23

Up to $1.5M in base salary escalator in ’23

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions are bringing back another one of their own.

Garafolo is that the Lions are re-signing WR/PR Kalif Raymond.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press just added that it is a 2-year deal.

