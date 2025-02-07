fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Find Out If They Will Play In NFL Dublin Game In 2025

By W.G. Brady
In an exciting development for NFL fans across the globe, the league has announced that, for the first time in history, a regular-season game will be played in Dublin, Ireland. The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially been designated as the home team for this groundbreaking game, which will take place during the 2025 season. The exact date and opponent for the NFL Dublin Game are still to be determined.

Detroit Lions Ireland

Detroit Lions Fans Left Out Of NFL Dublin Game

As many Detroit Lions supporters had hoped, the team will not be heading to Ireland for this historic matchup. The Lions are already scheduled to host the Steelers at Ford Field in 2025, and with Pittsburgh being the designated home team for the Dublin game, Detroit will not be part of the Dublin game.

While the Lions won’t be making their way to Dublin, this exciting development in the NFL’s global reach signals that the league is continuing to grow its presence outside of the United States. Fans of the Lions will have to wait for future seasons to see if their team gets a chance to play abroad.

