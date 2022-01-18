Detroit Lions find out which defensive linemen they will coach in 2022 Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have been selected to coach in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile Alabama and the rosters have slowly been rolling out.
On Tuesday, the Senior Bowl revealed which defensive linemen the Lions coaching staff will work with and as you can see below, 12 DL have been placed on their roster.
🚨DEFENSIVE LINE🚨
DL for the American team coached by the @Lions – @Ayye_Barno @_Zachattacks @MichealClemonss @52kingsley @realspillneil @ii_jermaine @debomalone18 @PhidarianMathis @JPaschalx @ridgeway_79 @cameronthomas @CameronThomas44 @datboi_vontae #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/fyuMOVhkuL
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 18, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings