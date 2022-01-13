in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions find out which QBs they will work with at Senior Bowl

We previously reported that the Detroit Lions coaching staff has agreed to coach at the 2022 Senior Bowl and we now know which quarterbacks Dan Campbell and his assistants will be working with.

Just moments ago, the Senior Bowl announced that the Lions will be coaching Malik Willis, Sam Howell, and Bailey Zappe.

Malik Willis is currently the No. 1 QB on my draft board so this is exciting news!

What do you think?

