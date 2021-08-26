Detroit Lions find out which starting QB they will face in Week 1

Though a starting QB has not yet been officially named for the San Francisco 49ers, it sounds like we have a winner.

As noted by Pro Football Talk, based on Jimmy Garoppolo’s comments to reporters on Wednesday, it sounds like he will be the starter in Week 1 but rookie Trey Lance will also see regular action.

