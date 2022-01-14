in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions find out which WRs they will work with at Senior Bowl

We previously reported that the Detroit Lions coaching staff has agreed to coach at the 2022 Senior Bowl and we now know which wide receivers Dan Campbell and his assistants will be working with.

On Friday, the Senior Bowl announced that the Lions will be coaching Calvin Austin III, Dontario Drummond, Danny Gray, Velus Jone Jr., Reggie Roberson Jr., Jalen Tolbert, and Tre Turner.

Keep your eye on Jalen Tolbert as he has a chance to surprise some people in the NFL.

