Detroit Lions Fined $200,000 After Brawl with Giants During Joint Practices





The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are feeling the sting of the NFL’s disciplinary measures this week. Both teams have been slapped with a $200,000 fine each after a series of skirmishes marred their joint practices in the lead-up to their preseason showdown.

The Detroit Lions have been fined $200,000 by the NFL after multiple fights broke out in joint practices with the New York Giants earlier this week. https://t.co/xc59bv6Z44 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) August 7, 2024

The joint sessions, held over the past two days, were meant to fine-tune both teams’ preparations for the upcoming season. Instead, they devolved into a physical clash-fest, with more than ten altercations reported during Monday’s practice alone.

The NFL, not one to tolerate such displays of unsportsmanlike behavior, issued the fines as a stark reminder that “fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated,” according to a league spokesperson as reported by The Athletic.

The tension reached a boiling point on Tuesday when a viral video surfaced, capturing Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers shoving Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph. What followed was a flurry of punches thrown by Joseph, escalating the fracas and adding fuel to the already fiery situation.

The practice brawls might have stolen the spotlight, but the teams will need to refocus as they gear up for their preseason game scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 8. Fans can expect the game to be a litmus test of how well these teams can channel their aggression into productive performance.