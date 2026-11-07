The Detroit Lions picked up a hard-fought 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, but two of their biggest offensive stars are now paying a price for their actions during the game.

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On Saturday, the NFL announced that wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were each fined $11,941 for taunting during Detroit’s November 1 victory at Ford Field.

That’s a combined $23,882 in fines for the Lions’ dynamic receiving duo.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts to a penalty after a first down celebration against Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Receivers Fined for Taunting

According to the NFL’s official accountability report, both violations occurred during the first quarter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $11,941 for taunting with 11:25 remaining in the first quarter.

$11,941 for taunting with 11:25 remaining in the first quarter. Jameson Williams: $11,941 for taunting with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Williams’ penalty came following a 46-yard reception from Jared Goff that moved Detroit deep into Minnesota territory. However, the receiver was flagged after spinning the football near a Vikings defender, costing the Lions 15 yards.

St. Brown was penalized earlier in the quarter after standing over a Minnesota defender following a running play.

Both incidents resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the game.

Jameson Williams Has Been Here Before

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Williams has found himself dealing with the NFL’s disciplinary process this season.

Earlier in the year, Williams was assessed fines totaling $26,867 for taunting and an illegal celebration during Detroit’s Week 2 loss to Buffalo.

However, the receiver successfully appealed both fines, resulting in those penalties being rescinded.

Whether Williams or St. Brown will appeal their latest fines remains to be seen.

Detroit Lions Still Beat the Vikings

Despite the penalties, Detroit ultimately got the result it wanted against Minnesota.

As we previously reported following the victory, Williams caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Goff in the fourth quarter, helping the Lions hand the Vikings their first loss of the season.

The victory also improved Detroit’s record to 5-2, with the Lions leaning heavily on a rushing attack that piled up 230 yards.

The NFL has made it clear that taunting violations can carry consequences beyond the field.

For St. Brown and Williams, that lesson now comes with a combined $23,882 price tag, assuming the fines are upheld.