Friday, May 8, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions finish with extremely odd record as all 256 NFL games are projected

Here we go!

Each year, Mike Clay puts out “projected” scores all 256 NFL regular-season games and that is exactly what he did earlier this morning.

As you can see below (we also blew up the photo for you to make it easier to read), the Detroit Lions are projected to finish with an extremely odd 7-6-3 overall record in 2020.

Now, it is important to note that these are computer projections, but it is still interesting to see how the Lions fared.

If you think 7-6-3 is odd, it is not as odd as when the 1932 Portsmouth Spartans (who would eventually become the Detroit Lions, finished the season with a 6-1-4 regular-season record before losing the Championship game 9-0 against the Chicago Bears, who finished the 1932 regular season with a 6-1-6 record.

By Don Drysdale

