41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions first game already in jeopardy

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions RB Zach Zenner compares Matt Patricia to Jim Caldwell

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go again. Another Detroit Lions player who was cut by Matt Patricia is commenting on current Lions head coach, Matt Patricia. This time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions finish with extremely odd record as all 256 NFL games are projected

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go! Each year, Mike Clay puts out "projected" scores all 256 NFL regular-season games and that is exactly what he did earlier this...
Read more

Featured Video

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions 2020 regular season and preseason schedules were released and the hopes is that everything will go as planned.

That being said, the Lions first preseason game against the New England Patriots may already be in jeopardy as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Friday that parades and festivals will not take place through

Though Walsh did not specifically mention sporting events, this may not be the best sign considering the Lions are scheduled to play the Patriots between August 13-17.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions concept Color Rush uniforms are amazing
Next articleMic’d Up: Matthew Stafford suffers separated shoulder, throws winning TD vs. Browns [Video]

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.