Detroit Lions first game already in jeopardy

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions 2020 regular season and preseason schedules were released and the hopes is that everything will go as planned.

That being said, the Lions first preseason game against the New England Patriots may already be in jeopardy as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Friday that parades and festivals will not take place through

I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston,

up to and including Labor Day on September 7. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020

Though Walsh did not specifically mention sporting events, this may not be the best sign considering the Lions are scheduled to play the Patriots between August 13-17.