Detroit Lions force turnover, score TD to take last-minute lead over Minnesota Vikings [VIDEO]

Talk about a potential Hollywood ending!
The Detroit Lions have stunned the Minnesota Vikings with a late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion! First, D’Andre Swift took the handoff from Jared Goff and found his way into the end zone:
.@DAndreSwift is that guy#DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/bCVsyM4C96
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2021
Goff would then find a wide open KhaDarel Hodge, giving Detroit the lead:
2⃣pt conversion for the lead!#DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/03jXX9epPX
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2021