Could Detroit Lions be forced to play home games at Comerica Park or Michigan Stadium?

Everybody has their fingers crossed that the 2020 NFL season kicks off without a hitch but with COVID-19 still making its way through the United States, nobody really knows for sure what will happen.

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order which allows professional sports to resume, providing precautions are taken. A day later, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood released a statement saying the team is working closely with Whitmer’s office to evaluate how and when they can safely play in front of fans.

Amy Trask of CBS Sports brought up the point that some NFL domes do not have retractable roofs and it could be an option for those teams to use alternate sites if fans are not allowed to attend an enclosed stadium.

As the @NFL evaluates if and to what extent it can safely have fans this season, it must consider the issue of domes (some have retractable roofs, a few do not) and if it decides some fans may attend but not in enclosed stadia, do those teams use alternate sites or exclude fans. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) June 26, 2020

If the Lions want to include fans in the stands but it is not deemed safe to do that in a dome without a retractable roof (which Ford Field does not have), Michael Rothstein of ESPN suggested that Comerica Park or Michigan Stadium could be options.

Something to potentially think about with the Lions here among many other things. Detroit doesn't have a retractable roof option.

So if they Lions had to play outdoors would they play at Comerica? Michigan Stadium? One of the many, many, many things to consider. https://t.co/3qbBKE4EiU — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 26, 2020

Nation, would you be opposed to the Lions moving their home games to Comerica Park or Michigan Stadium if that was the only way to include fans in the stands?