Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Panthers on Saturday
  • The Lions have altered their travel plans

In case you have not yet heard, you may want to listen closely. A winter storm is coming! Well, the Detroit Lions are well aware that there is a winter storm warning in effect, and they are not taking any chances as they have decided to alter their travel plans, as they will be heading out of town early for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Just moments ago, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that the Lions will be flying out of Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm

Generally, when the Lions have a road game, they travel on the day before the game. Their original plan was to leave Detroit on Friday afternoon, but those plans have obviously changed because of the storm that is approaching.

Campbell added that the walk-through that they go through the day before a game will still take place, but it will take place in Carolina.

“Just make sure we got out,” Campbell said. “And it’ll be, we’re really getting the bulk of our work will be done (Thursday) morning anyway, so it was just a matter of making sure we beat the storm out and then we’ll wake up, have our walk-through in Carolina, last little bit of meetings, so it’ll flow fine. I mean, it won’t affect us. We’ll be good.”

The Lions will take on the Panthers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m ET.

Detroit Lions

