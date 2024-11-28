Detroit Lions Forced To Make Thanksgiving Day Starting Lineup Change

In just a matter of hours, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup. Unfortunately for the Lions, they will not be fielding their full starting offensive line as left tackle Taylor Decker has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered during last Sunday's 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Decker’s absence has sparked plenty of speculation as to how head coach Dan Campbell will approach the situation. One option would be to move the dominant right tackle, Penei Sewell, to the left side, where Decker typically plays. However, it seems unlikely that Campbell will make such a significant shift, especially given Sewell’s status as one of the most dominant right tackles in the game.

Instead, it's more likely the Lions will replace Decker with veteran tackle Dan Skipper, allowing Sewell to stay in his current position. Skipper, who has experience as a backup tackle, will step into the left tackle role for Thursday’s game, providing a stable option for the Lions against the Bears' pass rush.

With that in mind, here is what the Lions' starting offensive line is expected to look like for the Thanksgiving Day game:

LT Dan Skipper

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

While the change is certainly a challenge, Campbell and his staff will rely on the veteran presence of Skipper to minimize disruption and keep the offensive line cohesive. With this starting five, the Lions will look to continue their strong play on Thanksgiving and extend their winning streak.