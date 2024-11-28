fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Forced To Make Thanksgiving Day Starting Lineup Change

By W.G. Brady
In just a matter of hours, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup. Unfortunately for the Lions, they will not be fielding their full starting offensive line as left tackle Taylor Decker has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered during last Sunday's 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor Decker

Decker’s absence has sparked plenty of speculation as to how head coach Dan Campbell will approach the situation. One option would be to move the dominant right tackle, Penei Sewell, to the left side, where Decker typically plays. However, it seems unlikely that Campbell will make such a significant shift, especially given Sewell’s status as one of the most dominant right tackles in the game.

Instead, it's more likely the Lions will replace Decker with veteran tackle Dan Skipper, allowing Sewell to stay in his current position. Skipper, who has experience as a backup tackle, will step into the left tackle role for Thursday’s game, providing a stable option for the Lions against the Bears' pass rush.

Detroit Lions Isaiah Williams

With that in mind, here is what the Lions' starting offensive line is expected to look like for the Thanksgiving Day game:

LT Dan Skipper
LG Graham Glasgow
C Frank Ragnow
RG Kevin Zeitler
RT Penei Sewell

While the change is certainly a challenge, Campbell and his staff will rely on the veteran presence of Skipper to minimize disruption and keep the offensive line cohesive. With this starting five, the Lions will look to continue their strong play on Thanksgiving and extend their winning streak.

