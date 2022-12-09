Detroit Lions forced to release additional tickets for matchup vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get some revenge when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. When the same teams met earlier this season, the Lions had control of the game, but the Vikings ended up winning 28-24. You can bet that Ford Field is going to be rocking on Sunday afternoon as it is already sold out. In fact, according to a report from Tim Twentyman, the Lions are releasing standing-room-only seats in anticipation of another crowd of more than 65,000.

As noted by Twentyman, the Vikings have the 9th move false starts and the 4th most delay of game penalties in the NFL this season.

Lions are releasing Standing Room Only seats again this week in anticipation of another 65,000+ crowd when they host Minnesota. Vikings have the 9th most false starts & 4th most delay of game penalties in the NFL this season. Safe to say Ford Field will be rocking come Sunday.

December 9, 2022

The standing-room-only tickets are now available for Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings but they will cost you either $85 or $89 a ticket (not including additional fees). You can get SRO tickets through Ticketmaster or through the Lions’ mobile app.

If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, you can get seats at the 50-yard line for $250 per ticket!