Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions forced to release additional tickets for matchup vs. Vikings

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Vikings on Sunday
  • Ford Field will be rocking on Sunday

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get some revenge when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. When the same teams met earlier this season, the Lions had control of the game, but the Vikings ended up winning 28-24. You can bet that Ford Field is going to be rocking on Sunday afternoon as it is already sold out. In fact, according to a report from Tim Twentyman, the Lions are releasing standing-room-only seats in anticipation of another crowd of more than 65,000.

This week's hottest stories
Ford Field NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions

How to get SRO tickets for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

As noted by Twentyman, the Vikings have the 9th move false starts and the 4th most delay of game penalties in the NFL this season.

The standing-room-only tickets are now available for Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings but they will cost you either $85 or $89 a ticket (not including additional fees). You can get SRO tickets through Ticketmaster or through the Lions’ mobile app.

If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, you can get seats at the 50-yard line for $250 per ticket!

Detroit Lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell ‘shocked’ by point spread vs. Vikings
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Ford Field NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions forced to release additional tickets for matchup vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions News
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell ‘shocked’ by point spread vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Injury Report Vikings
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions News
Is It Time for a Change Between the Pipes for the Detroit Red Wings?
Detroit Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
Lost your password?