Detroit Lions Exploring Safety Insurance with Bud Clark Interview

The Detroit Lions continue to cast a wide net ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and their latest reported meeting adds an intriguing name to the mix.

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, TCU safety Bud Clark has confirmed that he held a formal interview with the Lions during the pre-draft process. It’s a notable development for a Detroit team that could be looking to bolster its safety depth this offseason.

Clark is coming off a productive collegiate career at TCU, where he developed a reputation as a reliable, instinctive defensive back with strong ball skills. Over his time with the Horned Frogs, Clark showed an ability to play downhill against the run while also holding up in coverage, finishing his career with 214 total tackles, 15 interceptions, and 21 pass breakups.

The timing of the meeting makes plenty of sense for Detroit. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have both dealt with injury concerns, and while the Lions remain confident in their young secondary core, adding depth and competition at safety would be a smart move, especially with the physical demands of Aaron Glenn’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Bud Clark profiles as a late-round target who could provide immediate depth and long-term upside. His experience, football IQ, and versatility would fit well in Detroit’s system, and he’s the type of developmental prospect Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to invest in on Day 3 of the draft.

If the Lions decide to add “safety insurance” in the 2026 NFL Draft, Clark is a name worth keeping an eye on—and one that could look right at home in Honolulu Blue and Silver.