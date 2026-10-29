The Detroit Lions are bringing a little Motown magic to Ford Field for Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

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On Thursday, the team announced that legendary Detroit music group The Four Tops will perform at halftime when the Lions host the undefeated Vikings on November 1.

And this won’t be the group’s first appearance at Ford Field.

The Four Tops Returning to Ford Field After 20 Years

The Lions announced the special performance on X, revealing that the iconic Motown group will return to the stadium where it performed during the festivities surrounding Super Bowl XL in 2006.

That historic game, played February 5, 2006, featured the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.

The Four Tops first performed at Ford Field in 2006 for Super Bowl XL, and we'll welcome them back this Sunday against the Vikings for a halftime performance! pic.twitter.com/DsOjMTntvo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 29, 2026

Now, 20 years later, The Four Tops are returning to the same venue to entertain Lions fans during one of Detroit’s biggest games of the season.

Known for timeless hits including “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” and “Baby I Need Your Loving,” the group remains one of Motown’s most recognizable acts.

The performance will provide a special connection between Detroit’s legendary musical history and its current football success.

Lions Preparing for Huge NFC North Showdown

Of course, the halftime entertainment won’t be the only attraction Sunday.

Detroit enters the matchup with a 4-2 record following its thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, while Minnesota remains unbeaten at 6-0.

As we recently reported, the Lions are also getting healthier defensively, with All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph returning to practice this week.

The official Lions schedule confirms that Sunday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with FOX carrying the broadcast.

For Detroit fans, it’s shaping up to be an afternoon featuring two of the city’s greatest passions: Lions football and Motown music.

The Lions will be looking to make some noise against Minnesota, and The Four Tops will make sure Ford Field keeps rocking at halftime.