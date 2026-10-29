fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsvs CHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 7h 53m · Disney+, ESPN+, HuluNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 31 at RUTG · 12:30 PM4-3Next gameLionsSun, Nov 1 vs MIN · 1:00 PM4-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-62026-27 seasonPistons3-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsvs CHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 7h 53m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

Detroit Lions Announce Legendary Halftime Show for Vikings Game

Detroit Lions Four Tops halftime show
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions are bringing a little Motown magic to Ford Field for Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

On Thursday, the team announced that legendary Detroit music group The Four Tops will perform at halftime when the Lions host the undefeated Vikings on November 1.

And this won’t be the group’s first appearance at Ford Field.

The Four Tops Returning to Ford Field After 20 Years

The Lions announced the special performance on X, revealing that the iconic Motown group will return to the stadium where it performed during the festivities surrounding Super Bowl XL in 2006.

That historic game, played February 5, 2006, featured the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.

Now, 20 years later, The Four Tops are returning to the same venue to entertain Lions fans during one of Detroit’s biggest games of the season.

Known for timeless hits including “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” and “Baby I Need Your Loving,” the group remains one of Motown’s most recognizable acts.

The performance will provide a special connection between Detroit’s legendary musical history and its current football success.

Lions Preparing for Huge NFC North Showdown

Of course, the halftime entertainment won’t be the only attraction Sunday.

Detroit enters the matchup with a 4-2 record following its thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, while Minnesota remains unbeaten at 6-0.

As we recently reported, the Lions are also getting healthier defensively, with All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph returning to practice this week.

The official Lions schedule confirms that Sunday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with FOX carrying the broadcast.

For Detroit fans, it’s shaping up to be an afternoon featuring two of the city’s greatest passions: Lions football and Motown music.

The Lions will be looking to make some noise against Minnesota, and The Four Tops will make sure Ford Field keeps rocking at halftime.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy