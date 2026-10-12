The Detroit Lions made franchise history during Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and it had nothing to do with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, or the team’s explosive offense. Instead, it was Detroit’s defense that accomplished something the organization had never done before.

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With five sacks against Arizona, the Lions now have 20 sacks through their first five games of the 2026 season, the most in franchise history over that span. For a defense that entered Sunday’s matchup facing significant criticism, the accomplishment is another reminder that Detroit’s defensive front has been doing its job.

Detroit Lions Make Franchise History With 20 Sacks

According to the Detroit Lions’ official postgame report, Detroit’s five sacks against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett pushed the defense to a historic milestone. Several players contributed to the effort, but one offseason acquisition made the biggest impact.

DJ Wonnum led the way with two sacks, while Derrick Barnes recorded one of his own. Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez combined for another sack, while Alim McNeill and Skyler Gill-Howard split the fifth.

The performance brought Detroit’s season sack leaders to the following totals:

What makes those numbers particularly encouraging is that Detroit isn’t relying on one player to create pressure. Hutchinson remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous defensive linemen, but the emergence of Wonnum and the production from McNeill and Barnes have made the Lions’ pass rush much more difficult to handle.

Kelvin Sheppard’s Defense Finally Puts Everything Together

The record-setting performance comes at an important time for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, whose unit entered Sunday under considerable scrutiny. Detroit had struggled mightily against opposing passing attacks during the first four games, leading to questions about defensive communication, execution, and consistency.

As we previously detailed in Sheppard’s warning to his players, the defensive coordinator made it clear that repeated mistakes would not be tolerated. Against Arizona, his players responded in a big way.

After allowing a touchdown on the Cardinals’ opening possession, Detroit forced five consecutive three-and-outs. That defensive effort gave Goff and the offense time to recover from a sluggish start before eventually taking complete control of the game.

Following the victory, Dan Campbell praised Sheppard and the defensive coaching staff for their preparation and execution. The Lions played with noticeably better discipline, while the defensive front consistently made life uncomfortable for Brissett.

What This Means for the Lions Moving Forward

The biggest takeaway isn’t simply that Detroit set a franchise record for sacks through five games. It’s that the Lions appear to have multiple legitimate threats along their defensive front, something that could become increasingly important as the season progresses.

Detroit has also been playing without several key defensive contributors, including Brian Branch, who has been working his way back from an Achilles injury. As we previously reported following Sheppard’s encouraging injury update, Branch has made significant progress toward returning to the field.

The Lions now enter their bye week with a 3-2 record before hosting the Green Bay Packers on October 25. If Detroit can continue generating consistent pressure while improving its coverage on the back end, this defense could look considerably different from the unit that struggled during the opening month.

Twenty sacks in five games is a franchise first. Now the challenge for the Lions is making sure their historic pass rush continues to translate into wins.