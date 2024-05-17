fb
Michigan State football continues to invest in Michigan's own, with a new scholarship offer to Saline's TE Lincoln Keyes.

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Frank Ragnow Discusses Retirement Rumors

Lions News Reports

Frank Ragnow Discusses Retirement Rumors

Detroit Lions’ Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has once again addressed rumors about his potential retirement, confirming that he is not considering stepping away from the game. During a recent conversation with Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Ragnow made his intentions clear, particularly emphasizing his focus on recovery and continued commitment to his NFL career.

Clarification During Charity Event

The retirement rumors began to circulate following comments Ragnow made after the Lions playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, expressing his need for time to heal. These remarks were made in the context of post-game recovery but were quickly blown out of proportion. “I was frustrated. It was kind of annoying,” Ragnow explained during his charity event. “All I said was I’m going to need some time to heal up the day after the game. That was my intention and then it took off, which was kind of annoying, but it is what it is.”

"I was frustrated. It was kind of annoying,"

Frank Ragnow via The Detroit News

Health and Future Plans

Ragnow, 27, also discussed his health status, noting that through careful injury management last season and rest during this offseason, he feels healthier than he has in recent years. “I feel really good. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a while,” Ragnow told the Detroit News. He described this offseason as his best yet, attributing his improved condition to a rigorous routine focused on taking care of his body. “This has been my best offseason, 100%. I really dove into a lot of things to take care of my body and I feel like I’m clicking right now.”

Looking Ahead

With the regular season approaching, Ragnow’s goal is to maintain his current physical state and carry his offseason momentum forward. “The goal is to keep it a steady trajectory into the season,” he stated, signaling his readiness to continue performing at a high level for the Lions.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Retirement Rumors Addressed: Frank Ragnow clarified recent retirement rumors, explaining that his post-game comments about needing time to heal were misconstrued by the media and fans. He confirmed during a chat with Justin Rogers of the Detroit News that retirement is not something he is considering at this time.
  2. Health Improvements: Ragnow reported feeling healthier than he has in years following a combination of injury management last season and dedicated rest this offseason. He expressed great satisfaction with his physical state, describing this offseason as his best yet due to his focused efforts on body care.
  3. Commitment to Continue Playing: Despite rumors, Ragnow is committed to continuing his NFL career, with a specific goal to maintain his improved health and performance into the upcoming season. His statements reaffirm his dedication to playing at a high level for the Detroit Lions and contributing to the team’s success.
Bottom Line: Dispelling the Myths

Justin Rogers affirmed, “Ragnow, 27, isn’t retiring. It’s not something he’s even considering.” This statement puts to rest any lingering doubts about Ragnow’s career plans. As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, they can count on Ragnow’s leadership and skill as a central part of their offensive line. His clarification not only reassures fans but also highlights his dedication to football and his role with the Detroit Lions.

