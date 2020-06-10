Detroit Lions’ Frank Ragnow would give up pinky finger for a Super Bowl win

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know all about the championship futility that has been the story of the Detroit Lions their entire history.

Fans of the team who have stuck by them through thick and thin would give up just about anything to see their team finally win the Super Bowl. Of course, they’d have to start by winning a playoff game, which they haven’t done since 1991.

The players want to win as well. In fact, center Frank Ragnow is willing to give up a piece of his body for it. While making an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, he said he’d be willing to part with his pinky finger.

“I’d do a lot,”

Would you sever a finger?

“I’d get rid of the pinky for it,” he said.

For Ragnow, it wouldn’t be a terrible loss.

“When it gets cold out, they’re a little tough,” he said. “That arthritis kicks in. Otherwise they’re fine.”

Lions fans, what would you give up to see a Super Bowl win?

