Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow is essentially ‘playing with one leg’

After having surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his left foot in October of 2021, Frank Ragnow was forced to miss almost all of the season with the Detroit Lions. Heading into the 2022 season, Ragnow was good to go, until he wasn’t. In fact, he hurt his foot again in the Lions’ first game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has been playing at less than 100% ever since. According to Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Ragnow is essentially playing with one leg.

What did Detroit Lions OL coach Hank Fraley say about Frank Ragnow?

While speaking to reporters earlier in the week, Hank Fraley explained that though Ragnow is playing very well, he has been forced to do so on “one leg.”

"It affects him, but he doesn't try to show it," Fraley said. "And I think he's playing well with the, call it one leg. He just toughs it out. We'll see this week. But he's telling me he's going. We'll see though. We'll see about it hopefully by the end of the week and if he's not going it's always that next-man mentality in our room."

Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Ragnow would rather play hurt than miss games

Frank Ragnow said that he has been playing well but not up to his standards because his injury is holding him back.

“I mean, I’ve been playing well, man, but I haven’t been playing to my standard, which is frustrating,” he said. “But I have to understand whatever I can do to help the team, and it definitely messes with your footwork. And the hardest thing is like the focus, cause it’ll be play-to-play I am hurting. And I’m trying to focus on everything, and there’s some things that usually don’t get me, get me sometimes.”

Ragnow added that he needs to rest and recover but that is not an option.

“I just need rest and unfortunately that’s not an option right now, which is fine,” he said. “I’d rather do what I’m doing than miss games.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and Ragnow is listed as questionable. It sounds like he wants to give it a go, but that decision is not all up to him.

The Lions’ inactives list fort their matchup against the New York Giants will come out at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.