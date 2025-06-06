Detroit Lions Land Perfect Replacement for Frank Ragnow in 2025 NFL Re-Draft

The Bleacher Report 2024 NFL Re-Draft is out, and let’s just say this: the Detroit Lions may have found the ideal way to fill the void left by longtime center Frank Ragnow, who officially retired earlier this offseason. In this alternate NFL universe, the Lions pivot from defense to build their offensive line for the future—starting with Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe.

TL;DR

In a 2024 NFL Re-Draft, the Lions select Cooper Beebe , center from Kansas State, with pick No. 29.

, center from Kansas State, with pick No. 29. Beebe started 16 games at center for the Cowboys and finished ranked 20th among centers by PFF.

by PFF. Detroit originally traded this pick to grab cornerback Terrion Arnold , who had an up and down rookie year.

, who had an up and down rookie year. With Frank Ragnow now retired and Kevin Zeitler gone in free agency, this re-draft pick would’ve allowed Tate Ratledge to play guard full-time.

Why Beebe Makes So Much Sense for the Lions

In real life, the Detroit Lions traded up from the 29th spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to select cornerback Terrion Arnold—and by most accounts, it was a solid move. Arnold started 15 games, defended 10 passes, and held opposing QBs to a 93.7 passer rating. He showed promise, especially down the stretch.

But in this hypothetical re-draft, the Lions go the practical route and select Cooper Beebe, a powerful, versatile lineman who started all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2024. Beebe was one of Dallas’s few offensive bright spots and ended the year with an impressive résumé as a rookie center.

With Ragnow stepping away from football in June 2025, the move to draft Beebe would’ve given Detroit a seamless transition at one of the most important positions on the field.

0 Terrion Arnold or Connor Beebe? Who would you rather have on the Detroit Lions roster? CB Terrion Arnold or C Connor Beebe? Terrion Arnold 0 Connor Beebe 0

What’s the Impact on Tate Ratledge?

This alternate move also impacts Tate Ratledge, the Lions’ actual second-round pick in 2025. Detroit has been experimenting with the former Georgia Bulldog at center during OTAs, but he’s a natural guard with elite run-blocking chops.

If Detroit had drafted Beebe in 2024, they could have simply slid Ratledge into the now-vacant right guard spot left by Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Titans this offseason. That combination of Beebe at center and Ratledge at guard would’ve given Detroit a youthful, powerful interior to anchor their high-octane offense.

But Don’t Forget: Terrion Arnold Still Matters

Now let’s not pretend the Lions would be disappointed in having Terrion Arnold. The kid is a future star and already looks like a key piece in Aaron Glenn’s former defense (now Kelvin Sheppard’s). But the re-draft logic is less about regret and more about projecting how teams might have maximized value knowing what we know now.

And given the massive hole Ragnow’s retirement has left, Beebe would’ve filled it beautifully.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow’s retirement has left a leadership and talent void in the heart of the Lions’ offensive line, and while Tate Ratledge is being groomed to fill that spot, it’s not his natural fit.

The Bleacher Report 2024 Re-Draft offers an intriguing what-if scenario: what if the Lions had taken Cooper Beebe instead? It’s hard to argue with the logic. Beebe is a natural center with proven rookie success, and his addition would’ve freed up Ratledge to thrive at guard.

In the end, this re-draft is nothing more than speculation—but it sure makes you think. And with Brad Holmes at the helm, don’t be surprised if Detroit still finds a way to solidify that offensive line by the time Week 1 rolls around.