Detroit Lions’ Frank Ragnow steps up big to help those in need

COVID-19 continues to rampage through many countries, including the United States, and many people have been doing everything they can to lend a helping hand to those in need during this extremely challenging time. One of those people is Detroit Lions‘ OL Frank Ragnow, who donated $30,000 to provide meals for those in need in the three communities he holds most dearly.

Ragnow’s decision to help out was inspired by something his mother said while they were having a recent dinner. She works at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Minnesota and she wondered how the mandated school closures would impact the children who received free or reduced-price meals.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I can’t remember the specific percentage, but a pretty high percentage,” Ragnow said. “That one really hit me. And I live in a school district that isn’t in the worst place financially, so I couldn’t imagine in the inner city and some other places. I just can’t imagine.”

Parts of the $30,000 went to different places in Minnesota, Arkansas, and of course, Michigan, where he donated $10,000 to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

“Minnesota, where I grew up, which raised me, my home forever. Arkansas, completely shaped me. A lot happened right there. Took me under their wing when I lived through some tough times and some great times. And Michigan, Detroit, a place that’s completely embraced me and did nothing but support me,” Ragnow said. “Three amazing communities that have completely impacted me in a way that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express and be able to give back how I feel they’ve impacted me, so I just thought the least I could do is help people out.”

“I’m an offensive lineman. I’m eating good,” he said. “But just imagining having to go meal-to-meal like that just blows my mind. And even with kids not being able to go to school, so they’re struggling to eat and there’s families struggling to feed their kids, I just thought the least I could do was help all of these food banks, all kind of in the communities that I love — I mean, love — to be a part of.”

Ragnow’s mother is extremely proud of her son for putting others first.

“I’m so proud of him,” Ragnow’s mother said. “He just has such a big heart and he just always thinks of others first, I feel like. He’s somewhat quiet about that, but I know that he really worries and thinks about others first.”

“There’s no Frank Ragnow without these communities,” Ragnow said. “I just think it was the least I could do to help them out because what they have done to mold me into who I am today.”

Way to go, Frank!

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK