Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Offensive Guards to Consider

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
When you talk about why the Detroit Lions are so good, it does not take long for the offensive line to be mentioned. During the 2024 season, the Lions had one of the top two offensive lines in the NFL, and you can bet they want to continue to have one of the top lines for the foreseeable future.

That said, starting RG Kevin Zeitler is set to become a free agent, and starting LG Graham Glasgow left much to be desired in 2024, meaning the Lions will have some tough decisions to make.

If the Lions decide to bring back Zeitler (and he agrees to come back), they will be set at right guard, as the veteran played extremely well last season. But left guard is a different story. The Lions could let Glasgow and Christian Mahogany battle it out, or they could look to bring in a free agent to solidify the position. If that is the case, here are three players the Lions should consider.

  1. Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs: If the Chiefs allow Smith to hit free agency, he will immediately become the top OG available. Because of that, the Lions would have to pay up if they want to land him. At just 25 years old (26 in June), Smith is still very young and he could end up being a starting guard for the next decade.
  2. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys: Zach Martin is coming off of ankle surgery. Zach Martin is 34 years old. Those two statements are definitely strikes against him. That said, before getting hurt, Martin was one of the top guards in the league, and if they Lions decide that they need a veteran, they could get him on a short-term deal.
  3. Will Fries, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries is also coming off an injury, but he would certainly be one of the top options available if he hits free agency. Fries is very good at both pass blocking and run blocking, and he is still only 27 years old.
The Ultimate Detroit Lions Offseason Wish List: What Moves Will Put Detroit Over the Top?
When Does NFL Free Agency Start for the Detroit Lions?
