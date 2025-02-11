Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Offensive Guards to Consider

When you talk about why the Detroit Lions are so good, it does not take long for the offensive line to be mentioned. During the 2024 season, the Lions had one of the top two offensive lines in the NFL, and you can bet they want to continue to have one of the top lines for the foreseeable future.

That said, starting RG Kevin Zeitler is set to become a free agent, and starting LG Graham Glasgow left much to be desired in 2024, meaning the Lions will have some tough decisions to make.

If the Lions decide to bring back Zeitler (and he agrees to come back), they will be set at right guard, as the veteran played extremely well last season. But left guard is a different story. The Lions could let Glasgow and Christian Mahogany battle it out, or they could look to bring in a free agent to solidify the position. If that is the case, here are three players the Lions should consider.