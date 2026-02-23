7 EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Should Consider Signing

The Detroit Lions have made major strides defensively under Dan Campbell, but one area remains crystal clear heading into the 2026 offseason: they need more juice opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit’s pass rush improved in flashes last season, yet too often, Hutchinson was forced to win alone. If the Lions are serious about taking the next step, from contender to legitimate Super Bowl threat, adding a proven EDGE rusher in free agency has to be on the table.

Here are seven EDGE rushers the Lions should seriously consider signing, based on production, scheme fit, and realistic availability.

1. Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Age: 31

Hendrickson tops the list because production still matters most. Since 2020, no EDGE rusher has been more consistently disruptive than Hendrickson, who ranks third in the NFL with 74.5 sacks during that span.

Despite missing most of last season with a core-muscle injury, Hendrickson remains a relentless, high-motor pass rusher who thrives attacking the outside shoulder. His speed-to-power conversion, hand usage, and ability to finish plays align perfectly with what Detroit values defensively.

He may not be cheap, and it would be up to the Lions to determine if they can afford to pay him, but pairing Hendrickson with Hutchinson would immediately give the Lions one of the most dangerous EDGE tandems in football.

2. Jaelan Phillips (Philadelphia Eagles)

Age: 27

Phillips is one of the most intriguing fits on this list. At just 27 years old, he’s entering his prime and coming off an elite pressure-rate season. After being traded midseason, he quickly became a disruptive force in Philadelphia.

What makes Phillips especially appealing for Detroit is his versatility. He can rush, set the edge, and even drop into coverage—giving defensive coordinator flexibility to disguise pressure looks. He plays violent, fast, and physical football, which fits Dan Campbell’s identity perfectly.

3. Odafe Oweh (Los Angeles Chargers)

Age: 27

Oweh’s career trajectory changed dramatically after a midseason trade, and the results were hard to ignore. Once he settled into a new system, his athletic traits finally translated into consistent production.

Oweh brings elite size-speed combination and is just beginning to develop a refined pass-rush toolbox. His inside counters and improved finishing ability suggest his best football is still ahead of him. For Detroit, he would represent a high-upside swing with long-term payoff.

4. Boye Mafe (Seattle Seahawks)

Age: 27

Mafe hasn’t had a breakout season yet, but the traits are undeniable. He’s explosive, fast, and relentless in pursuit, even while playing limited snaps in a rotation-heavy defense.

Detroit has shown it can develop pass rushers, and Mafe could thrive with an expanded role. He still needs refinement as a technician, but his motor and athleticism scream Lions football.

5. Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers)

Age: 35

Yes, Mack is older. Yes, retirement is possible. But when healthy, he can still wreck games.

Mack remains one of the NFL’s strongest bull rushers and continues to dominate against the run. For a Lions team that doesn’t need a long-term answer—but rather a short-term enforcer—Mack could be the perfect bridge player while younger talent develops.

Think of him as a one-year tone-setter who helps finish what Hutchinson starts.

6. K’Lavon Chaisson (New England Patriots)

Age: 27

Chaisson quietly rebuilt his career last season and exploded in the postseason. He’s not an every-down defender, but as a designated pass rusher, his speed and twitch create problems for offensive tackles.

Detroit could deploy Chaisson in obvious passing situations, allowing Hutchinson to stay fresh and maximizing pressure packages. He’s a role-specific signing—but one that could pay dividends in January.

7. Joey Bosa (Buffalo Bills)

Age: 31

Bosa is no longer the dominant force he once was, but he can still win in spurts. His hand usage remains elite, and he can generate pressure without needing elite burst.

For Detroit, Bosa would be a complementary rusher—not a centerpiece. Used wisely, he could provide veteran savvy, interior penetration, and playoff experience without long-term risk.

Final Thoughts

The Lions don’t need to chase just any EDGE rusher—they need the right one. Whether that means a premium splash like Trey Hendrickson, a rising star like Jaelan Phillips, or a veteran hammer like Khalil Mack, the priority is clear.

Detroit has the foundation. Now it’s time to finish the job.